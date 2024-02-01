Top News

Rui Pinto is in Paris with European officials Football Leaks

February 1, 2024
Matt Carlson

According to information gathered by PÚBLICO, Rui Pinto is in Paris with European authorities. The author Football Leaks Testified as a witness by French, German, Belgian and Dutch judges and investigators, it confirms the whistleblower's active cooperation with European authorities.

