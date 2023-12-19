“Patience has a limit”. Madrid hotel workers plan to strike over Christmas and New Year

Hotel workers’ unions are set to go on strike on December 25 and 31 and January 1, 5 and 6 as negotiations over a collective agreement covering the hotel sector and tourism operations in the region stalled.

The end of the year is expected to be marked by some turbulence for tourism in Madrid, with hotel workers in the region planning a five-day strike, according to Spain’s Economic Journal this Sunday.

Due to this, the negotiations regarding the collective agreement covering the hotel sector and tourism sector have been stopped, so the hotel staff unions will go on strike on December 25, 31 and January 1, 5, 6. .

“After four meetings, we were forced to speak about the attitude of the employers in the sector who do not care about the needs of the 180,000 workers in the sector. We tried to push the salary increase forward, but they didn’t respond to us with a counter-offer,” explained Angels Balu, general secretary of the union’s Services Federation, speaking to Europa Press.

In this context, the union urged the department to stop because “patience has its limit” and asked members to “in solidarity”, support this call. “It is urgent to agree to decent wage increases and an end to dangerous working conditions. Workers are losing purchasing power,” the union official stressed.