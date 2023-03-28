New Creators Picked Up for Final Season – The Hollywood Reporter

There is a changing of the guard in the world of Gilead behind the scenes.

The Handmaid’s Tale Showrunner Bruce Miller, who has helmed the Emmy Award-winning Hulu drama since its inception, has delivered day-to-day oversight of the Elisabeth Moss series. Longtime writers and executive producers Eric Tuckman and Yahelen Chang have been cast as co-showrunners for the sixth and final season of the series. The Handmaid’s Tale He took over the role previously held by Miller.

Miller was leading development willsthe sequel to author Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale At the same time that he was planning the final season of the main series. With so much on his plate, Miller chose to focus on it wills With Tuchman and Chang handling the day-to-day decisions on the main series. Sources say Miller will still be heavily involved in the final season and will write two episodes of the season.

As part of the Tuchman deal, MGM—the studio that controls The Handmaid’s Tale For Hulu — extended its blanket deal with the writer. Tuchman first signed a deal with MGM in 2018 that involved developing new projects for the studio. In addition to writing the penultimate episodes of the first and second seasons, among others. Tuckman penned the penultimate episode of all five seasons The Handmaid’s Tale And his credits also include suturesAnd beauty and the beastAnd eurekaAnd Kyle XYAnd 1st edition And Dr.. Quinn, Medicine Woman. He is represented by A3 Artists Agency, Rain Management Group, and Jackoway Austen.

Chang, for her part, has penned many of the series’ episodes and counts Supergirl, Shades of Blue, Dirty Sexy Money And ER between its credits. It is represented by UTA and Lichter Grossman.

Miller is working on wills Since Hulu and MGM announced Atwood’s book development in late 2019. He has an overall deal with Disney’s ABC Signature and Hulu and has won an Emmy for his writing. The Handmaid’s Tale In 2017, the same year, the show became the first live-action original to win an Emmy Award for Outstanding Series. The Handmaid’s Tale It was a passion project for Miller, who has been a huge fan of Atwood’s book for decades. When Hulu was first looking for a showrunner on the drama, the operator wanted to hire a woman to run it due to the nature of the story. Miller won the role because of his passion for the material.

“Because the two worlds are a little bit different in terms of timing, and all the things that are different between a TV show and a novel, I have to figure out all these little things. I try to lay the groundwork,” Miller said. THR In an exclusive interview in September about juggling the final season and his work wills. “It’s a continuation, but it’s more like a separate chapter. The prospects are limitless.”