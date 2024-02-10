MP over alleged execution of POWs by Russia in Donetsk

Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office announced this Friday that it has opened an investigation into the alleged execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war by soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces in the city of Klishivka in the Donetsk region.

The Public Prosecutor's Office said on its official Telegram account that the investigations were launched after learning of a video of alleged Russian soldiers shooting Ukrainian prisoners in Klishivka.

The video shows a Ukrainian soldier with his hands raised and unarmed advancing towards the Russians, in what the Ukrainian state prosecutor's office has condemned as a “serious violation” of the laws of war.

“The killing of prisoners of war is a serious violation of the Geneva Conventions and is classified as a serious international crime,” the prosecutor's office concluded, highlighting that the investigation is being conducted by Ukrainian officials from the Donetsk and Luhansk state prosecutor's offices. .

In late December, Ukrainian officials condemned the alleged recording and announced they would appeal to the International Committee of the Red Cross and the United Nations against what they see as another war crime committed by Russia.