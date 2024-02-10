7 killed in drone attack in Kharkiv Among the victims were children

“I am“Unfortunately, the death toll from the occupiers' attacks in Kharkiv has risen to seven,” Oleg Sinegoubov said on news site Telegram.

They included three children, one aged 7, one aged 4 and one aged six months, he added.

The fire from the attack spread to 14 houses and led to the evacuation of about 50 people, said the city's mayor, Igor Derekov.

The military offensive launched by Russia in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 has caused the worst refugee crisis in Europe since World War II (1939-1945), according to the latest UN data.

The Russian invasion — justified by Russian President Vladimir Putin as the need to “denazify” and militarize Ukraine for Russia's security — was condemned by much of the international community, which responded by sending arms to Ukraine and imposing political and economic sanctions on Russia.

