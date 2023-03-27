Tech

Microsoft might just kill this amazing Xbox Game Pass deal

March 27, 2023
Marshall Brewer

What you need to know

  • Xbox Game Pass is a paid monthly subscription service from Microsoft that offers hundreds of games and access to Xbox cloud streaming.
  • Since its launch in 2017, new users have been offered a month for just $1.
  • Over the weekend, users started noticing that the promotion seemed to be coming to an end.

This could be the end of an era, as Microsoft is calling time on its popular $1 Xbox Game Pass promotion.

Xbox Game Pass is Microsoft’s Netflix-like subscription service, offering hundreds of games for a relatively low monthly fee. Instead of spending thousands of dollars on multiple full-price AAA titles, Xbox Game Pass costs from just $10 per month, and on higher tiers, it even comes with Xbox cloud streaming access for games on the go.

Since the launch of Xbox Game Pass, new users have been offered a month for just $1 to try out the service, but over the weekend, users started to notice (via xgp.pl) It seems that the long-standing promotional prices are over.

(Image credit: Xbox.com | Windows Central)

tries to Sign up for Xbox Game Pass (Opens in a new tab) Using a new Microsoft account no longer gets you $1 access. Instead, it ties directly into the three existing tiers, either $10 per month for Xbox Game Pass on console, $10 per month for Xbox Game Pass on PC, or $15 per month for Xbox Cloud Gaming access. From what we can tell, the change appears to be global, with the $1 offer not appearing in any country we tested.

