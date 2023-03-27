AL Central Notes: Guardians, McKenzie, Twins, Shaw

the Guardians It appears he’s mostly finished off the Opening Day roster, although baseball operations chief Chris Antonetti pointed out to reporters (Including Mandy Bell from MLB.com) that “there is some chance that we will make an outside acquisition, and if we do, it will affect the composition of our roster.”

Barring such an acquisition, it seems likely that Cleveland will open the season with three catchers on their roster, as Cam Gallagher And Mypress filoria He appears set to make the team and back up the starting catcher Mike Zunino. With multiple backup options, the Guardians are hoping Zunino will have a lighter workload in 2023 after missing the second half of the 2022 season due to surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome. This comes at the expense of depth on and off the field, however, as well Gabriel Arias NPCs to be the only player on the bench, with Will Brennan The only defensive player. On the other hand, it should help both youngsters get extra playtime to aid their development. This is especially important for Arias, who played just 82 games last year between Triple A and the major leagues after missing the injured list for two months last season.

