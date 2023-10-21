Top News

Mexico. Man gives child ‘calduso’ in a pizzeria, father reacts like this

October 21, 2023
Matt Carlson

UA video circulating on social media shows a homeless man walking into a pizzeria in Oaxaca, Mexico’s Miahuatlán de Porfirio Díaz municipality, and slapping a child in the neck who was having dinner with his father.

The minor, about eight years old, was eating a pizza when the suspect entered the establishment and stood at the counter. A short time later, he turned and hit the child in the head and quickly fled, according to the Excelsior newspaper.

What I didn’t expect was the child’s father’s reaction.

In video surveillance footage from the street, the man can be seen calmly leaving the scene while his father runs after him, grabs him, tackles him and knocks him to the ground. He then kicks and punches him and the two engage in a fight in the middle of a public street until the boy’s assailant escapes.

Watch the moment:

