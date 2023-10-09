Top News

Maps: Location of fighting between Israel and Hamas | War

October 9, 2023
Matt Carlson

After the attacks by Hamas militants on Saturday, Israeli forces spent the last few hours trying to prevent possible further advances while calculating the hostage rescue effort.

More than 100 people were taken from Israel to Gaza. Different nationalities include North Americans, Spanish and Germans. So far, PÚBLICO has not been able to confirm the presence of Portuguese among the hostages.

