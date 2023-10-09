Find the Ultimate Electric Bike routes and Sights in Edinburgh and Scotland.

Scotland is known for its breathtaking landscapes, rich history, and warm hospitality. It is a country that embraces cycling, making it a haven for cyclists. Scotland has a bewildering variety of cycling opportunities, whether you prefer traditional pedal power or the assistance of e-bikes. With its picturesque towns, charming villages, and stunning natural beauty, this country offers cyclists a myriad of scenic routes to explore and discover. In this blog post, we will discuss the most captivating cycling routes. So, let’s explore the beauty that awaits!

Why riding an electric bike in Edinburgh is a perfect way to travel?

At first glance, travelling around Scotland’s capital city may seem quite difficult for a cyclist due to the hilly terrain. However, Edinburgh is the perfect place to spend a day (or two) on electric bikes with friends, enjoying the surrounding countryside. Like the region, the city has plenty of cycle routes and lanes reserved for electric bikes in Edinburgh. The narrow cobbled streets in the historic part of the city are best suited to cyclists and pedestrians. With their charming atmosphere and picturesque views, these streets offer a unique cycling experience. Riding through them allows you to truly immerse yourself in the rich history and culture of the city, as you make your happy way from one landmark to another.

Electric bike Scotland routes: Water of Leith cycle path

Let us start with the Water of Leith cycle path, one of the well-known gems among cyclists’ – a favourite electric bike Scotland route.

The Water of Leith is a river that meanders through Edinburgh, and the Leith cycle path follows its course, offering cyclists the perfect opportunity for an easy escape from the hustle and bustle of the city and immersing themselves in a tranquil and scenic environment. Starting from Balerno, a small village on the outskirts of Edinburgh, the cycle path winds its way along the river, passing through lush green spaces, charming neighborhoods, and historic landmarks. The route is well-maintained and signposted, making it accessible for cyclists of all skill levels.

One of the highlights of the Water of Leith cycle path is its connection to several iconic Edinburgh attractions. For art enthusiasts, a visit to the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art is a must. Located just off the path, this world-class gallery showcases a diverse range of contemporary artworks in a stunning setting. As you continue your ride, you’ll also pass by the majestic Dean Village, a charming neighbourhood known for its picturesque architecture and tranquil vibe.

Portobello Promenade Loop for e-bike riders

The Portobello Promenade Loop is a 15-kilometer (9.3-mile) circular route that takes you through some of the most scenic spots in the area.

Begin your journey at Portobello Promenade, a charming beach near the city centre street. Hop on your hybrid electric bike and glide effortlessly along the promenade, soaking in the refreshing sea breeze. Continuing eastward, be captivated by the magnificent sight of Calton Hill, adorned with its impressive monuments and offering sweeping views of the city. Pause for a moment to appreciate the grandeur before continuing your ride. As you make your way along the promenade, be enchanted by the serene beauty of the Firth of Forth, its shimmering waters and distant shores creating a tranquil atmosphere.

When you arrive at Joppa, take the opportunity to explore this lively neighbourhood on foot. Discover charming cafes and local shops, immersing yourself in the friendly street ambience. Afterwards, return to your trusty e-bike and get ready for the ascent to the base of Arthur’s Seat.

The Innocent Railway Path for e-bikes

Experience the convenience and joy of electric biking in Edinburgh on the serene Innocent Railway Path. This idyllic route is perfect for electric bikes in Edinburgh, offering a picturesque journey through lush greenery and peaceful surroundings. Whether you’re a novice or a seasoned cyclist, the Innocent Railway Path is an excellent choice to discover the beauty of Edinburgh. Immerse yourself in the railway’s fascinating history while pedalling along this well-maintained trail. With its smooth surface and gentle slopes, navigating the path is a breeze, ensuring accessibility for riders of all skill levels. Explore the tranquil Innocent Railway Path and uncover the enchanting charm of Edinburgh on your electric bike.

Electric bike shop Edinburgh: Bike maintenance on the road

Unfortunately, no one is immune to breakdowns on the road. But there are plenty of bike shops in Scotland. You can buy the parts you need in case of a bike breakdown, and they have a qualified team who will be happy to help with repairs. Here are a few locations to give you an example. If you need assistance with your electric bike, check out the electric bike shop in Edinburgh. Additionally, grants in Scotland may be available to support your bike repair needs.

Electric Bikes Scotland

Located at Unit 2 City Quay, Camperdown Street, Dundee, the shop offers the widest range of bikes for purchase or hire. With an extensive selection and a variety of repair services, they have you covered for all your electric bike needs. Find a detailed price list on the website. Open from Monday to Saturday (Saturday availability by prior arrangement), they are the go-to destination for electric bikes in Scotland.

Edinburgh Bicycle Cooperative: Electric bike for sale

This electric bike shop boasts not only its long history, excellent assortment of products, and loyalty of numerous customers, but also branches in various locations, including:

Edinburgh;

Aberdeen;

Leeds;

Newcastle.

Here you will find everything a cyclist needs, including electric bikes for sale. For instance, you can find a great Kalkhoff electric bike for an excellent price. Check the website to find the nearest store.

Are electric bikes legal in Scotland?

Yes, electric bikes are legal in Scotland. Electric bikes are classified as electrically assisted pedal cycles (EAPCs) and are subject to certain regulations. In Scotland, electric bikes are considered legal as long as they meet the requirements specified by the government. These requirements include the maximum power output of the electric motor, the maximum speed limit, and the age restriction for riders. It is important to note that riders should adhere to these regulations to ensure the legal and safe use of electric bikes.