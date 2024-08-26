Macron rejects new Popular Front government in name of “institutional stability” | France

French President Emmanuel Macron announced this afternoon that he would reject the prospect of forming a new Popular Front government, citing “institutional stability” as the justification, and the left’s program is more likely to meet a vote of censure in the National Assembly.

“Following the conclusion of the negotiations, the President confirmed that the plan proposed by the coalition with the majority of representatives and the government based solely on the parties, the New Popular Front, will be immediately censored by all the other groups represented in the National Assembly. “, reads a statement issued by the Office of the President of the French President.

“A government like this would immediately have a majority of more than 350 deputies, which would prevent it from acting. Taking into account the opinion of the political leaders, the institutional stability of our country does not allow us to accept this option,” Macron added.

The statement comes at the end of several meetings with the parties, starting on Friday with the Nova Frente Popular and Macronist parties and ending today with the far-right National Union Party and its ally, the Republican Party. .

Emmanuel Macron called for a new round of meetings with party leaders and “individuals who have distinguished themselves through their experience in the service of the government and the republic”, however, excluding recalcitrant France and the National Union from this new round of talks. , has appealed to centrist forces and left-wing parties to try to reach an agreement. “It is my responsibility to ensure that the country is not blocked or weakened,” Macron concluded.

Rebellion in unsubdued France

Jean-Luc Mélenchon, founder of France’s Insubmissa, said on the social network right wing”.

Mélenchon felt that the French president had created an “exceptionally serious situation” and that “organisations committed to the defense of democracy must launch a collective response”.

Disobedient France’s coordinator, Manuel Bombard, responded to Macron’s statement, saying the president was carrying out a “totally unacceptable anti-democratic coup,” French television BFM reports.

“If another alliance is possible, the President should say what it is. The President is looking at the results of the assembly elections and acting as if he did not vote”, he added. By highlighting that the new Popular Front should form the new government of the country.

Mathilde Panot, head of a defiant French parliamentary group, vowed to table a motion of censure against “the appointment of any other prime minister” and again threatened to impeach the French president.

“If the President of the Republic continues his refusal, we will initiate impeachment proceedings against him in accordance with Article 68 of the Constitution,” Panot threatened on social network X.

Partners of the New Popular Front against Macron’s decision

Marine Tondilier, head of ecologists, considers Macron’s statement “shameful”.

“It would be dangerously irresponsible to induce stability when the government was dissolved without any consultation and the French refused to accept the results of elections that never turned out in large numbers,” asserted Tondelaer. Politics with Macronism”, even as it was publicly called for by the President in a statement published this Monday.

Fabian Roussel, general secretary of the French Communist Party, told French television BFM that he called for “a massive popular mobilization” and said the party was “not serious” considering Macron’s proposal to join right-wing parties in government.

“If it is to bring us back together, ask us to form a government to implement the policy [actual] The government, in the name of stability, is not worth it,” he added.

Chloé Ridel, spokeswoman for the Socialist Party, said that “the coup d’etat by the president is intolerable”, that Macron “does not listen” to the coalition and that the meetings are a “farce” because he “knows already the consequences of rejecting the left-wing government”.

“What coalition other than the NFP would include the alternative the French want and still be “stable”? None,” he said.