Ice cave collapse leaves people missing and at least one dead in Iceland – News

A group of 25 people were on a visit to the Preidamerkurjökull glacier when the cave collapsed. “Four people were trapped under the snow. “Two of them have already been rescued and are seriously injured,” Sutherland police said. The search for the other two is on.

However, according to The Guardian, one of the seriously injured died at the scene of the accident, while the other was airlifted to a hospital in the capital, said to be in a stable condition.

A large number of rescue teams were involved throughout the afternoon and night in the search for the two missing men. The operation was halted after dark due to lack of security conditions, but is expected to resume this morning, police said.

According to local press, the emergency service mobilized two helicopters in the region, where ambulances were sent, and 200 operational personnel. It is expected that the Task Force will be strengthened in today’s period.

At 3pm local time (4pm in Portugal) yesterday, the team was alerted to the incident after an ice wall collapsed while they were at one of the cave entrances, according to the BBC.

The glacier where the accident took place is near the Jökulsárlón glacier lagoon, one of Iceland’s top tourist attractions.

The collapse is unlikely to be related to a volcanic eruption in southeast Iceland this Friday, about 300 kilometers from the glacier.

[Notícia atualizada às 11:40]