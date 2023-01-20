Legendary Philadelphia disc jockey Jerry Blavat has passed away at the age of 82

Philadelphia – Action News has learned that Jerry Blavat, the legendary jockey known as “The Geator with the Heater” and “The Boss with the Hot Sauce,” has died. He was 82 years old.

He died at 3:45 a.m. Friday at Jefferson Methodist Hospital from the effects of myasthenia gravis and related health issues.

He leaves behind four daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and longtime partner Kelly Stahl.

Blavat had recently been experiencing medical issues related to a shoulder injury and had to cancel an upcoming show at Kimmel’s cultural campus due to his health, according to his website.

Born in South Philadelphia to a Jewish father and an Italian mother, music ran through his veins since childhood. “The Geator” was widely recognized as one of the first rock and roll DJs to revolutionize the profession and develop the “Oldies” format.

Blavat has appeared in several TV shows and movies including “Monkees”, “Desperately Looking Susan”, “Baby, It’s You”, and “Cookie”.

In 1953, he made his debut on the original Bandstand at the age of 13. The producers of the Channel 6 show in Philly found out their famous dancer was under the age limit, but let him stay to help select the recordings.

Years later, he would go on to host “The Discophonic Scene” dance show, which featured some of the biggest stars of the era.

Blavat’s enthusiasm, talent, and natural talent for figuring out what would hit teens led first to a syndicated radio show, and then a TV show in the 1960s.

For decades, he entertained crowds with performances around the Philadelphia area and spent his summers at the beach where he owned the “Memories in Margate” folk dance club.

It was a career that led to many friendships with great artists like Sammy Davis Jr., Don Rickles, and even Frank Sinatra.

“Everyone was there,” Blavat said of Memories during an interview in 2022. “My mom was cooking for (Frank) Sinatra there. She also cooked for Sammy Davis, Jr. Chuck Berry appeared there.” New Jersey stage.

With his popular nicknames “The Geator with the Heater” and “The Boss with the Hot Sauce,” he’s hosted countless dance gigs and helped break numerous acts, including the Four Seasons and the Isley Brothers, and has also fostered Philadelphia artists like Bobby Riddle. .

He appeared regularly on the Italian American Show in Philadelphia and for many years was a guest on 6abc’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

In 1993, Blavat was inducted into the Philadelphia Music Alliance Hall of Fame. You can find his name on the Walk of Fame along the Avenue of the Arts in downtown.

Since 1998, he has appeared in a permanent exhibit at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He was inducted into the Philadelphia Broadcast Pioneers Hall of Fame in 2002.

When asked about his career as a disc jockey and rise to fame, Blavat told the New Jersey stage, “So my life has been about great people. And if it ends tomorrow, I have no regrets because I made people happy, and by making people happy I made my life.”

Blavat never wanted to stop sharing his love of music and Philadelphia.

No matter what, this rhythm will always beat throughout the veins of this city with vigor and vigor that only “Boss with Hot Sauce” can spread.

—-

This story has been updated to show that Jerry Blafft is part of a permanent exhibit at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, but he was not an inductee.