Lebanon is in two different time zones where the government disagrees about daylight saving time

An aerial view of the waterfront of the Manara district near downtown Beirut.

Nobody knows exactly what time it is in Lebanon.

On Sunday, the Mediterranean country of about 6 million people was set to turn its clocks back an hour to save on daylight saving time, as it does every year along with much of the wider region and Europe.

But this time, there was a last-minute interception.

The holy month of Ramadan, which is practiced by a large proportion of the Lebanese population, and in which Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset, falls during the months of March and April of this year. Daylight saving time means sunset falls around 7pm instead of 6pm, which causes devout Muslims to go an extra hour before they can break their fast, eat and drink again.

A few days before the clock turns back, Lebanon’s interim Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri decided to push back daylight savings time until April 21, a move widely seen as a boost to Muslims observing Ramadan. The country’s leadership is divided between Sunni and Shiite Muslims and Christians.

Lebanon’s powerful Maronite Church, the country’s largest Christian institution, objected, saying they had not been consulted and that such a last-minute change would cause chaos in the country and break it with international standards.

Results? For the first time ever, millions of people in a small country are suddenly going through two different time zones.

But more importantly, people’s hours didn’t change automatically; The government expects people to manually change their watches. With no unified authority dictating time in the country, the Lebanese say they are confused as everyone goes through different time zones.

This has led to chaos and confusion at airports, businesses and people across Lebanon.

Even Apple and Google don’t seem to agree on the time zone in Lebanon – on iPhones and iPads, Apple has the time zone in Lebanon unchanged and doesn’t align with daylight saving time. But if you ask Google what time it is in Lebanon, it will be one hour late.