Hotel rooms are hiding a nasty secret – you’ll never want to sleep in one again

to Most people, staying in a hotel room is a positive thing, often associated with leisure or business trips. But these gaps are also hidden Bad secrets – or until then, Disgusting. They have a tendency to disappear even when the room looks clean.

In fact, there are many who stay Hosted by In the room before they put Fungi and viruses On furniture, carpets, curtains and surfaces. It depends on what remains of these creatures or not ability Along with that the room is cleaned, and it is important to consider the various criteria to be considered clean.

Generally, the estimate is based only ohVisual and olfactory observations, not inside Microbiological criteria Invisible from space – precisely where the risks of infection lie. Therefore, it is important to explore the world in depth Germs, Insects This is Virus Find out what the risk is

It all starts in the elevator

Before you go to the room, think about it Elevator buttons Of a germy hotel. They are surfaces that people frequently touch and press on, and can harbor microbes and transfer them to fingers.

Doorknobs pose a similar risk in terms of germs if not cleaned regularly. Wash your hands or use Disinfectant It is best to eat or drink after touching a handle and before touching the face.

Common infections people catch in hotel rooms Gastrointestinal effects – Diarrhea and vomiting – with respiratory viruses like colds and pneumonia, as well as Covid-19, of course. Contrary to expectations, the Bathrooms will be A cleaner And often much less than the rest of a hotel room Colonized bacteriologically.

Bath mirror means no Expendable, wash it before using it, because you can never be sure if they are properly cleaned. Bathroom door handles can be colonized Pathogens Unwashed hands or dirty washcloths.

Be careful with the command

Bedding, sheets and pillows may also house some visitors Unnecessary. A 2020 study found that after an asymptomatic Covid-19 patient stayed in a hotel room, there was significant viral contamination on surfaces, particularly on surfaces with high concentrations. Linen, Pillowcases This is Pillow cover.

Sheets and pillowcases are particularly susceptible to be exchanged Among the residents, there are no duvet covers, which means that these fabrics become real Invisible reservoirs of germs – About the size of a toilet seat.

There are also frequent surfaces DevaluedThe table in the room, the bedside table, the telephone, the kettle, the coffee machine, the light switch on the TV remote, etc. – these surfaces are not always cleaned between stays.

Viruses like Norovirus Difficult surfaces such as Covid-19 can stay for days – there is often a typical time lag between room occupant changes Less than 12 hours. Other elements such as mattresses, chairs, curtains and blinds are also difficult to clean, so in addition to removing stains between guests, washing your hands after touching them is important. Good idea.

Uninvited guests

If these germs are not enough, we have to consider more InsectsSpecialists in survival in narrow and compact spaces, such as bedbugs, stay inactive without feeding during meals. months.

Even though hotels with more stars tend to use rooms more often, staying in a five-star hotel doesn’t necessarily mean more More cleaning, room cleaning costs reduce profit margins. So wherever you stay, it’s a good idea to take it Packaging wipes.

Also, it’s important to wash or sanitize your hands often – especially before you eat or drink anything.