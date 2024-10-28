Kamala, sharks, cows and windows, as well as geese: Trump’s most ‘extraordinary’ moments on the campaign trail

Donald Trump was particularly ‘creative’ in his campaign for the White House: the former president, now the favorite in the polls, has a long history of being ridiculous or bordering on insult.

According to the Spanish newspaper ‘El Boyz’, Trump has outdone himself in this campaign, especially since July, when he began losing to his Democratic rival Kamala Harris in the polls, which increased the aggressiveness and imagination of his statements, a task that relied on the enthusiasm of his vice-presidential candidate, JT Vance. The ‘government’ of Haitian immigrants who ate cats and dogs in Springfield (Ohio) is a hoax that Trump continues to defend: this week, in an interview with ‘Fox News’, he refused to acknowledge it. lie, and added another race to the Haitian list. “What about geese? All the geese are gone.

However, many of these statements are strategic. Here are some of the best:

Cows

“My name is Ryan. I am 6 years old. I live on a farm in Massachusetts. What’s your favorite farm animal?”

“I like cows. But if Kamala wins it cannot be allowed because there will be no more cows. According to extreme leftist fanatic Kamala, we are not going to keep cows anymore. So if you like cows, you have to get it out. (In response to a child’s phone call to ‘Fox News’, October 18).

Kamala wants to outlaw red meat. Do you know what that means? It means no more cows. I think she wants to get rid of people in the end. (South Carolina Rally, July 24)

Cows and windows

“Democrats want to do wonderful things in this country like get rid of cows and take windows out of buildings. They have wonderful plans for this country. The truth is, they’re crazy. (Rally in Nevada on Oct. 12)

“Democrats who tear down buildings and rebuild with very small windows. Well, very small windows, you can’t see out, you can’t see the light. (Interview with ‘Fox News’, October 3)

Changing the gender of children in schools

“You know there are some places… your son goes to school in the morning and comes back in the afternoon and they turn him into a girl without his parents’ permission. What are they doing? Without parental permission, I said, “You know what? This is an exaggeration,” he said. No. It will happen. There are areas where this happens. We will not let that happen.” (Interview on ‘Fox News’, October 21)

Golfer Arnold Palmer’s Penis Size

“Arnold Palmer is a real man. I say this with all due respect to women. I love women, but the guy is a real man. The man is strong and tough, and I don’t want to say it, but he’s showered with other golf stars and they’re like, ‘Oh my God, this is incredible.’ They came out saying (Pennsylvania Rally, October 19).

Kamala Harris

You can’t stand Kamala Harris, you have to say she’s a vice president. Get Out of Here Kamala” (Rally in Pennsylvania, October 19)

“Joe Biden was found to be mentally retarded. This is how Kamala was born. (Wisconsin Rally, September 28)

Who is the President of the United States?

” they asked [ao presidente húngaro, Viktor Orbán] Last week: ‘What do you think of President Obama? The world seems to explode…” He replied: “It’s very simple. “He should resign immediately and replace President Trump who keeps the world safe.” (New Hampshire Rally, November 11, 2023).

“Putin doesn’t have that much respect for Obama, he’s starting to talk about nuclear war. What are you asking? atomic.” (Virginia Rally, March 2)

“It’s all coming from Iran, and Obama doesn’t want to talk about it.” (Interview on ‘Fox News’, October 24)

Sharks

“What happens if the boat sinks due to the weight, and the boat has a huge powerful battery, and the battery is in the water, and there’s a shark about 10 meters away? By the way, there have been a lot of shark attacks lately. Have you seen this? A lot of sharks…” (Rally in Nevada, June 10).