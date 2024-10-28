“I was a victim of Dominique’s actions”: Gisele Pélicot’s daughter accuses her father of rape

the world
In a post on Instagram, the former couple’s daughter has accused her father of “undoubtedly” abusing her. Caroline Darian also reveals that she uses experimental interference to “regain energy” in a clinic.
Caroline Darien, the daughter of Gisele and Dominique Pélicot, the faces of the most recent rape scandal in France, shared on social media this Monday that it was spreading around the world: “Without a doubt, he abused his only daughter”.
“As you may have noticed, I was a victim of the actions of Dominique P. He drugged me without my knowledge and without my knowledge (…) and, without a doubt, he abused his only daughter.”
Until today, Caroline and her brothers remained silent “out of respect for their mother”, but this Monday, Giselis Picot’s daughter decided to “break the silence”, which, according to her, will leave “indelible marks”.
“Despite being lucky to live with an exceptional husband and a little boy, it is not easy to live with this burden in my life as a wife and mother, very intelligent and very active at his young age”, reads. In a post on Carol’s page.
In the same post on Instagram, Caroline reveals that she takes advantage of it Suspension of judgment To regain strength in a clinic.
“This is the reason, if not the only reason, to recover all my strength, to sleep again, to compensate for the lack of sleep for several weeks again and finally, I decided to return to the clinic. In November I will be able to return to the court “to full health”, after all, the greatest sex in the last 20 or 30 years One can fully and adequately confront predators and manipulators.
Between July 2011 and October 2020 Giselle Pélicot was drugged and raped by her husband, Dominique Pélicot, and recruited by him. The investigation began on September 3 and 50 suspects were identified and tracked down. If convicted, most offenders face up to 20 years in prison for aggravated rape.
Gisele has no memories of the crimes she experienced, and in 2020, at the age of 68, she found out what was going on when her husband was caught in a shopping mall registering customers’ skirts.
During the search, investigators found thousands of photos and videos on Dominique’s computer of Gisele, blind, being sexually assaulted.
Gisele Pélicot asked that the trial be kept open to publicize the case and raise awareness. Awareness on topic.
