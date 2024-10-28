“I was a victim of Dominique’s actions”: Gisele Pélicot’s daughter accuses her father of rape

Caroline Darien, the daughter of Gisele and Dominique Pélicot, the faces of the most recent rape scandal in France, shared on social media this Monday that it was spreading around the world: “Without a doubt, he abused his only daughter”.

“As you may have noticed, I was a victim of the actions of Dominique P. He drugged me without my knowledge and without my knowledge (…) and, without a doubt, he abused his only daughter.”

Until today, Caroline and her brothers remained silent “out of respect for their mother”, but this Monday, Giselis Picot’s daughter decided to “break the silence”, which, according to her, will leave “indelible marks”.

“Despite being lucky to live with an exceptional husband and a little boy, it is not easy to live with this burden in my life as a wife and mother, very intelligent and very active at his young age”, reads. In a post on Carol’s page.

In the same post on Instagram, Caroline reveals that she takes advantage of it Suspension of judgment To regain strength in a clinic.