Julian Sands news: Missing actor has not been found as search teams thank family

Julian Sands: Who is the missing British Hollywood actor in California?
The search for Julian Sands entered its 11th day with a warning of high winds and gusts of 62 to 67 mph.
In the latest update, the the magician Starr’s family thanked California authorities for their “heroic” tracing efforts British the actor.
“Our sincere thanks go out to the sympathetic members of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department coordinating the search for our beloved Julian, and not least to the heroic search teams listed below who brave challenging conditions on the ground and in the air to bring Julian home,” Read the statement.
On Monday, January 23, the National Weather Service reported high winds affecting an area of the Santa Ana and San Bernandino Mountains, near the San Gabriel Mountains where sand is believed to have been lost.
A warning warns of power outages, travel disruption, and the risk of falling trees.
last week, Sands’ family has released the last known photos of him mountaineering.
“This is how he likes to be seen, doing what he loves best – a heroic mountain climber, and he’s happy to send you a picture of him looking so happy to share with his adorable grandson, Billy,” said a family member. The Independent.
The Sheriff’s Department is now searching for two missing Mount Baldy hikers
On Sunday, January 22, personnel from Sheriff Fontana Station Search and Rescue were asked to search for the missing hiker, Jin Chong.
Chung initially rode by car to Mount Baldy with two others but became separated from them upon their arrival, with the understanding that they would meet in the car at 2 p.m.
The other hikers returned safely but Chung is never seen or heard from.
At least 19 people were killed in California storms
According to the Sheriff’s Department, it has launched 14 search and rescue missions in the Mount Baldy area alone over the past month, with two hikers dying on the mountain.
In addition to Julian Sands, Los Angeles County rescuers are currently searching the San Gabriel Range for 61-year-old hiker Robert Gregory.
An aerial search continues for the missing British actor in California.
Aerial search crews are continuing the search for British actor Julian Sands more than a week after he disappeared in California. Sands, who starred in The Killing Fields and A Room With a View, has been missing since Friday, January 13. The 65-year-old is believed to have been hiking along the famous Baldy Bowl Trail in the San Gabriel Mountains on the day he disappeared. This news report details the current situation as teams continue to search for the English representative. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Frank Marshall sends his wishes to Julian Sands’ family
“Hope and thoughts go out to the family of my dear friend and amazing actor, Julian Sands, who is missing at Baldy Mountain. Let’s all pray for a miracle,” Frank Marshall wrote on Twitter.
Actor Matthew Modine prays for Julian Sands’ safe return
“Julian Sands is an amazing man, husband, father and friend to many. A gentle and kind soul,” Matthew Modine wrote on Twitter.
Mount Baldy’s conditions are “extremely dangerous” since the sands are gone
Police warned this week that conditions at Mount Baldy, where rescuers are searching for Julian Sands, are “extremely adverse and dangerous” and not conducive to even highly experienced hikers.
“Because of the high winds, the snow has turned to ice, making hiking extremely dangerous,” the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said Friday.
The Sheriff’s search and rescue efforts are often hampered by bad weather coupled with dangerous avalanche conditions. Recent storms causing snow and ice conditions are not conducive to hikers, even those who feel they have a high level of experience.”
