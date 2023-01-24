Stock futures drop after winning streak on Wall Street

Verizon shares fell more than 2% before the bell even after it missed analyst expectations for the most recent quarter.

The telecom giant shared a disappointing full-year adjusted earnings outlook, saying it expects EPS to come in between $4.55 and $4.85 excluding items. FactSet estimates called for earnings per share of $4.96.

Verizon also reported 41,000 net additions within its wireless retail postpaid business.

– Samantha Sobin