Stock futures drop after winning streak on Wall Street

Verizon rests on earnings expectations
Verizon shares fell more than 2% before the bell even after it missed analyst expectations for the most recent quarter.
The telecom giant shared a disappointing full-year adjusted earnings outlook, saying it expects EPS to come in between $4.55 and $4.85 excluding items. FactSet estimates called for earnings per share of $4.96.
Verizon also reported 41,000 net additions within its wireless retail postpaid business.
3M falls short of guidance, misses out on earnings
Shares of 3M fell more than 5% before the bell after the company shared disappointing full-year guidance and reported a profit loss.
The industrial conglomerate beat Wall Street’s revenue estimates for the most recent quarter, though earnings fell short of expectations. The company reported earnings of $2.28 per share on revenue of $8.08 billion. Analysts had expected earnings of $2.36 per share on revenue of $8.04 billion, according to Refinitiv.
For 2023, 3M said it expects a decline of 2% to 6% in sales and earnings of $8.50 to $9.00 per share.
3M also said it would cut 2,500 global manufacturing jobs.
General Electric shares rose thanks to better-than-expected earnings
General Electric traded higher than 2% in the primary market after the industrial giant reported quarterly results that beat analyst expectations.
GE reported earnings of $1.24 per share on revenue of $21.79 billion for the prior quarter. Analysts expected profits $1.13 per share on revenue of $21.59 billion, according to Refinitiv.
“2022 marked the beginning of a new era for GE. We successfully launched GE HealthCare, delivered strong financial performance, made significant operational progress, and continued our unwavering commitment to our customers. Thanks to the high-quality work of our team, GE has finished In a statement, the year saw strong revenue growth and margin expansion.
AMD falls after Bernstein downgrade
AMD Shares fell more than 2% after Bernstein downgraded the semiconductor maker to market perform from outperform. The company cited The deterioration of the PC market trends in terms of discounting.
“It must be said that the PC environment has grown exponentially since then,” Bernstein said in a note to the customer. “And our belief that AMD would be relatively more immune to channel degradation has unfortunately proven incorrect, and in recent months we’ve been more wary of potential PC dynamics.”
European markets have stabilized as investors digest key PMIs
European markets were mixed on Tuesday as investors digested the latest PMI data from the Eurozone in January.
Pan-European Stoxx 600 index Hovering partly above the flatline in early trade, retail stocks added 0.7% while oil and gas stocks fell 0.6%.
The S&P Global Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index for the eurozone came in at 50.2 in January, up from 49.3 in December and ahead of a consensus forecast of 49.8.
Zion shares fall after earnings
shares Zion Bancorp It fell more than 2% despite the regional bank beating fourth-quarter profit estimates. Zions reported earnings per share of $1.84, higher than the $1.65 that analysts had expected, according to StreetAccount. Net interest income also beat estimates.
Non-interest income was lower than expected, however, and deposits fell 13% year over year to $71.7 billion.
Shares of Zion rose 2.27% in regular trading Monday before its earnings announcement.
Dawson says stocks need to make this key level to be considered on the rebound
Shares rose Monday, but not high enough to be considered a true market rally, according to NewEdge Wealth’s Cameron Dawson.
“We have to get above the most important level, which is 4100,” Dawson said on CNBC.Closing bell: overtimeMonday. This is because 4,100 is the 65-day high for the S&P 500.
Dawson said the S&P 500 never reached a major moving level in 2022 because it was in a downtrend. If stocks break this level, it could indicate that the rally is likely to move into a new bull market cycle.
She added that technical indicators and positioning can only get stocks so far, before a fundamental shift is needed to really give stocks forward momentum.
“We would need to see a change in the fundamentals to really believe this rally is going to continue,” she said.
She warned that the rise in stocks is likely to remain limited until the Federal Reserve fully stimulates the US economy and stimulates the US economy again.
“It is unlikely that we will return to pre-pandemic complications without help from the Fed,” she said.
Dawson said if stocks can rally and break the 65-day high, it would also likely lower the likelihood of the S&P 500 retesting its October lows.
Stock futures have changed little
Futures opened little changed Monday evening after strong gains for stocks during normal trading hours. There were no major earnings reports after the bell to spark big moves in the futures market.
On Nasdaq, chip stocks led the way on Monday
Stocks enjoyed a broad rally on Monday. Here is a look at some of the key numbers from the trading session.
- The Dow Jones rose 254 points, or 0.76%, to close at 33,629.56.
- The S&P 500 rose 47 points, or 1.19%, to close at 4,019.81.
- The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 224 points, or 2.01%, to close at 11,364.41.
- Nvidia had the biggest impact on the Nasdaq, adding 36 points.
- The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) rose 4.72% in its best day since November 30th.
