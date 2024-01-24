Joseph Borrell criticizes Israel for not talking about Gaza peace in Brussels

Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz went to an EU meeting to discuss the humanitarian crisis in Gaza but only promoted plans to build an artificial island off the coast of Gaza, prompting criticism from Borrell.

European Union (EU) head of diplomacy, Joseph Borrell, criticized Israel's foreign minister, Israel Katz, for promoting a plan to build an artificial island off the coast of Gaza during a meeting in Brussels on the humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian territories. Agenda.

According to 'The Guardian' newspaper, the Spanish politician said, “We had the privilege of watching two 'interesting' videos, one of a plan for an artificial island to serve as a port and another for a port. A train to connect the Middle East with India”.

“I think the minister could have made better use of his time and the security of his country and the high number of deaths in the Middle East and the Gaza Strip,” Borrell noted.

The EU's diplomatic chief vowed to remain committed to reaching a Middle East solution whether Israel is ready or not. “Peace is a good common goal, no one is saying they are against peace, and in our view we should stop talking about peace in the Middle East, but talk about the specifics of a two-state solution.”

Both the Israeli and Palestinian foreign ministers attended separate sessions at the monthly meetings of EU diplomatic chiefs, which were also attended by the ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Jordan.