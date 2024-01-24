EU – Executive Digest Farmers across Europe are protesting today to demand action.

Polish farmers will protest across the country this Wednesday with the aim of demanding EU restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural products. The protest follows recent campaigns by farmers in Germany.

Demonstrators – who will take place from 12pm to 2pm – intend to disrupt road traffic on roads across the country, at more than 150 locations, particularly on major international highways, especially crossings on the border with Ukraine. Polish authorities have already taken steps to enforce increased security at any demonstration site.

The new government in Warsaw won a concession from the European Union in its battle to curb Ukrainian food exports, with the bloc's top trade official pledging that Brussels would limit the flow of agricultural products. Poland and other neighboring countries.

Poland and Hungary introduced unilateral import bans on Ukrainian goods in April 2023, following widespread farmer protests over Ukraine's cheap exports, which led to a glut of grain on the domestic market – a ban that even violated common EU trade law.

French farmers protest in Brussels

French farmers are planning to protest in Brussels at 11:30am today, with the aim of protesting agricultural policies at the European level.

Security and local traffic disruptions are likely to increase near the protest site. Participants can bring heavy machinery such as tractors to the demonstration; Such measures will lead to widespread traffic disruptions in Brussels.

Meanwhile in France🇫🇷 Protesting farmers in Toulouse are not holding back on how they are showing their displeasure against the French government. You mess with a French peasant at your peril. pic.twitter.com/Bk3HIM0NjU — James Melville 🚜 (@James Melville) January 16, 2024

French farmers on tractors and trucks blocked several roads this Tuesday, causing several traffic jams and a fatal accident. Unions have urged Macron's government to reduce pressure for lower consumer prices and reduce environmental regulations. “We will not lift the blockade until the Prime Minister makes concrete announcements. The time for talking is over, we must act,” assured Arnaud Gaillat, president of the 'Jones Farmers' (Young Farmers) association.

“To our farmers: I have asked the government to fully mobilize to present concrete solutions to the difficulties they face”, Emmanuel Macron said in a post on the 'X' social network.