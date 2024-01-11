US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden will make his first court appearance on Thursday for tax crimes for which he will be formally charged today.

Hunter Biden will be charged with three felony and six misdemeanor counts of tax evasion when he appears in court, according to court documents seen by Reuters.

The indictment was filed in early December 2023 in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles. Offenses cited include filing a false IRS return, tax evasion, failure to file a prudent return, and failure to pay taxes.

Prosecutors say he spent millions of dollars on a “luxurious lifestyle instead of meeting his tax obligations.”

Hunter argues that Biden's attorneys bowed to political pressure from Republicans to take the case to court, and that Biden's son was the target of the allegations only because of his father's stance.

Hunter Biden tried to reach an agreement with the US courts because he was accused of crimes related to illegal possession of a weapon while under the influence of drugs, to avoid a possible prison sentence, but this settlement ended. Don't win, reap the wins.