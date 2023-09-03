Joachim from Denmark on his new life in America: “It’s not easy to change”

DPrince Joachim of Denmark, Queen Margaret’s youngest son, who has been living in Paris with his family for four years, has now moved across the ocean to work in Washington, USA, this Friday, September 1st. In the Ministry of Defence, particularly in the Defense Department at the Danish Embassy.

He spoke to reporters at the door of his new workplace and told how he is adjusting to his new life.

“It’s not easy to change continents. Paris is our second home, Europe is Europe. We know that. It’s completely different,” he began speaking in front of the microphones of Danish channel TV2. “We’ve had some challenges, we still have a lot to do in terms of transitions, but the children started school on Monday and they’re happy. Everything seems interesting to them and they’ve already made new friends,” he assures, referring to his two youngest children from his current marriage to Princess Mary, the Count. Henrik, 14 years old and Countess Athena, 11 years old.

In addition, the prince said that the girl feels “like a fish in water” because she is not new to living in America. During his college days he studied first in Boston and then in New York for a few years.

Regarding the possibility of returning to Denmark, Joachim did not rule out the possibility, but said it would not be one of the family’s plans in the near future. “Denmark is our base, our home. But we started here, so it’s not something we think about now,” he concluded. Prince’s employment contract in Washington is for three years with the possibility of an extension.

