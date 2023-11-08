J.N.1. Common symptoms of the new subtype of covid (it’s already here)

HA new strain of Covid-19 is spreading in some parts of the world. It is called JN.1 and descends from BA.2.26. In the United States, it was first diagnosed in September, but cases have already been reported in 11 countries, including Portugal.

For now, the JN.1 variant has not been associated with new symptoms and should therefore be identified by traditional symptoms of Covid-19, explained Professor William Schaffner of Vanderbilt University in the US. “It is a derivative variant of Omicron and appears similar [quanto a sintomas]”, says the expert, talking to the prevention portal.

Also read: Covid-19. Have you lost your sense of smell and taste? There is new hope

I remember that fever; cough; shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; Fatigue; muscle or body pain; Headache (cephalalgia); loss of taste or smell; throat pain; Nasal congestion and/or runny nose; Nausea and/or vomiting; And diarrhea is one of the main symptoms.

Also read: Covid-19. It’s not all bad for those who have had side effects from vaccines

What to do if you have symptoms of Covid-19:

Stay calm and avoid going to hospitals. Stay home and call SNS 24 (808 24 24 24). If it is a medical emergency choose option 1 (for other symptoms you should choose option 2) or 112. Follow all the guidelines given, keep a distance of at least two meters and avoid close contact with people.

Also read: More than 2.5 million vaccines against Covid-19 and flu