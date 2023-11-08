Top News

Gift with a sad ending: Ukrainian consultant dies on birthday

November 8, 2023
Matt Carlson

Police talk of “carelessness”, Kiev calls it a “tragic incident”. It is the latest setback for Ukraine’s military ranks.

One of Ukraine’s most important military advisers was killed when a grenade exploded while opening his birthday presents. Kiev talks about a “tragic incident”.

Hennady Chastyakov is 39 years old and one of the closest advisers to the head of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. He lost his life at home, on his own birthday One of the grenades he received as a gift went off by mistake By his 13-year-old son who was seriously injured.

The police are talking about negligent handling of explosives.

Authorities have already identified the colleague who made the offer and seized two similar projectiles. Opens an investigation.

It was the latest setback for Ukraine’s military hierarchy after a missile attack killed a front-line decorated army group.

On the front line, Russia said on Tuesday it had halted drone strikes in Crimea. It will also prepare a new offensive in Donbass.

