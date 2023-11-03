Hezbollah Close to Acquiring Wagner Group’s Anti-Aircraft Defense System, US Warns – Executive Digest

U.S. intelligence is concerned about the possibility that Wagner’s group could provide Hezbollah with advanced anti-aircraft defense systems, which would allow the Lebanon-based terrorist group to continue its attacks against Israel and open a second front. War in conflict with Hamas.

According to sources to the Wall Street Journal, US secret services have been monitoring phone conversations and conversations between members and officials of Wagner’s group and Hezbollah, and believe that Russian mercenaries could send Pansir or SA-22 systems to Lebanon.

North American officials, for now, believe that this arms transfer has not yet taken place.

The Russian Pansyr air defense system is capable of shooting down aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles. Many of these devices have been used in Syria in recent years, and some have been destroyed by Israeli strikes, according to U.S. military reports.

Israel has been attacking Syria with the aim of allowing the transfer of advanced weapons to Hezbollah, and has now redoubled its efforts as other Iranian groups step up attacks from Lebanon and other territories.

This is linked to Israel’s attacks against Syria’s Aleppo and Damascus airports in recent weeks.

Both the Wagner group and Hezbollah have a militant presence in Syria, after these groups were activated during the country’s civil war, with the aim of strengthening Bashar al-Assad’s position.

This Tuesday, Russia condemned Israel’s attacks on Syria, deeming them “unacceptable” and warning that the war between Hamas and Israel risks escalating into a major conflict.