Israel identifies three-week international “diplomatic window”

At a time when fighting near Al-Shifa Hospital has turned the area into a veritable battlefield, Benjamin Netanyahu has fired back from within. For more reasons than one.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen revealed that diplomatic pressure on Israel has begun to mount and is currently increasing, if not particularly high. Cohen revealed that a growing number of foreign ministries are increasingly emphasizing humanitarian issues and that calls for a cease-fire declaration are increasing.

Cohen said the two “diplomatic window” of at most three weeks will eventually close unless international pressure begins to mount seriously. The minister is unclear about what ‘closing’ this “diplomatic window” means, but it is clear to analysts that Israel is in danger of gradually losing its international support.

Eli Cohen said the issue of the roughly 240 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza is a “central instrument” that gives Israel legitimacy to continue fighting and that “the world accepts that Israel will not stop until they are freed.” After that, you can see soon. Contrary to all advice given to the beleaguered government, the minister would not have said that this “diplomatic window” was closing as the response to the October 7 attacks proved more drastic than the search for those responsible. to Hamas.

Since then, disagreements have centered on Israel’s use of force against Hamas, which has already resulted in the deaths of more than ten thousand Palestinians. The United States, always sensitive to the problems of the Jewish state, has not refrained from somewhat harshly criticizing the conduct of the country’s security forces (IDF) on the ground.

But Israel defends itself, saying Hamas is behaving even worse, using civilians as a shield against IDF attacks. Al-Shifa Hospital is a witness to what is happening in Gaza. If reports from Israel are to be believed, the Hebrew government has cut off electricity and communications to the compound; Subsequently, he announced that Israeli hospitals were prepared to remove the most needy patients, including children who did not have access to incubators. But Hamas does not agree and, according to these reports, has opposed this withdrawal. For all intents and purposes, it’s clear that the hospital and its searchers are in the middle of a battle — and unfortunately for them, it’s not just information.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is once again the target of internal political problems. According to Israeli media, the country’s Attorney General Kali Baharav-Miara has written to National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi to immediately seize classified documents sent to the Prime Minister’s Office after the war broke out in a breach of protocol.

The urgent request comes after the “Haaretz” newspaper reported that Netanyahu’s chief of staff, Tzachi Braverman, had asked several officials for classified information from security cabinet meetings held by the current and previous governments in recent weeks. Basis for Netanyahu’s post-war political war.

For his part, the leader of the Workers’ Party, Merau Michaeli, said the coalition continued, according to the same sources, even after the war, pushing its controversial agenda for judicial reform – which was effectively split in the months before the war. The country is in the middle and has been the cause of many demonstrations, some not entirely peaceful. Justice Minister Yariv Levin tried to promote two judges who agreed with the change in the law (which would remove a significant part of the Supreme Court’s powers) in order to round up the judiciary, according to newspapers. Building with pro-government members on this issue.