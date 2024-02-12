Israel bombed Rafah. One hundred Palestinians were killed and two hostages were freed

So says Benjamin Netanyahu's government Last night's operation was part of a plan aimed at freeing hostages taken by the radical Palestinian movement on October 7.. Hamas has already warned that these types of actions would undermine the prospects of a new deal to release more captive Israeli civilians. – More than a hundred people are in limbo.The most recent report from the Gaza Strip's Ministry of Health reports “about 100 deaths” in a night operation by Israeli forces in Rafah.





In recent days, the Israeli prime minister ordered his country's security forces to prepare an expanded assault on Rafah, where most of the Gaza Strip's population is now concentrated, according to the United Nations.

However, Tel Aviv points out that the bombings and infiltration from Sunday night into Monday were not the first episode of the offensive..

“Fernando Simon Marman, 60, and Louis Haar, 70, were rescued during a nighttime operation by the military, Shin Bet and Israeli police,” the three structures confirmed in a statement.The two hostages were kidnapped from the Nir Yitzhak Kibbutz. They were then taken to the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Khan for the first round of medical tests. According to the management of that health unit, they are “stable”.

“Three terrorists were shot dead in the area where they were held,” the Israeli military said in a first assessment.

The Hamas administration announced that 14 houses and three mosques were damaged by Israeli bombardments in different parts of Rafah.



“Brave Warriors”

The Israeli prime minister on Monday returned to maintaining military pressure on the Gaza Strip following the blast in Rafah and the release of two hostages.

“I salute our brave soldiers for their brave action leading to liberation”Netanyahu added in a statement “Only a continuation of military pressure until complete victory will free the hostages”.



Rafah, city-camp and final refuge







The town of Rafah, near the border with Egypt, is currently the last refuge for Palestinian civilians displaced by four months of Israeli counteroffensive. A UN estimate would be 1.4 million.In a phone conversation on Sunday, US President Joe Biden urged the Israeli prime minister to “guarantee the safety” of civilians in Rafah before launching the promised offensive. A plea echoed by various international leaders.

Netanyahu argues that Rafah is Hamas's “last bastion,” a decisive military objective.. And the Israeli government “commits to ensuring safe passage for civilians so they can leave the city”. But without detailing these plans.

A Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7 killed more than 1,160 people, most of them civilians. Israel's counteroffensive has already caused more than 28,000 deaths.

The radical Palestinian movement took at least 250 hostages. In November, a week-long ceasefire allowed the release of 105 of these in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners in Israel. Before last night's operation, Israeli officials estimated 132 hostages were in the Gaza Strip – 29 dead.

w/ international agents