“I will not abandon Ukraine”, reaffirms Biden with Zelensky | War in Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky went to Washington to tell Joe Biden and the US Congress that economic and military support for Ukraine to fight Russia should not be waved, but the maximum guaranteed, as the promised $60 billion package continues to await approval in Congress. 200 million taken from arms and equipment Shares of the Pentagon.

“I will not abandon Ukraine,” Biden reaffirmed at the start of a joint press conference between the two presidents after their meeting at the White House. The North American leader, Russian President Vladimir Putin, said he was betting on a North American defeat to maintain support for Kiev, but vowed that the United States would have to “prove him wrong.”

“It’s amazing that we’ve gotten to this point,” Biden said, criticizing Republicans for delaying approval of the new support package. “Russia and its loyalists celebrated last week when Republicans voted to block aid to Ukraine,” quoted a Russian TV host who praised the Republican decision. Reconsider what they are doing, and history will judge harshly.

In turn, Zelensky said accepting the loss of territory to Russia would be a “crazy” decision, noting that Ukraine is “fighting for its freedom and your freedom.”







Regarding Ukraine’s entry into NATO, the Ukrainian president admitted that it was a “very complicated” issue and asked the North American representative for assistance. “NATO will undoubtedly be a part of Ukraine’s future,” Biden said, “and the conditions must be met, and at this time, we want to make sure we win this war.”

Before the meeting with Biden, Zelensky addressed the Senate, insisting that economic and military support for his country must not waver, insisting that Ukraine’s future is not the only one at stake.

Ukraine’s president listed a list of demands Ukraine hopes to secure if it receives support from the US Congress, including long-range weapons and anti-aircraft defense systems to counter Russian power in the skies and protect civilians and infrastructure.

Zelensky also met with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Republican Mike Johnson, who promised that the conditions for aid to Ukraine would remain the same, stressing that security concerns, first and foremost, are “additional costs to US national security.”

Some Republicans in Congress argue that this new aid to Ukraine should be accompanied by new investments to secure the southern border with Mexico, whose situation, according to Johnson, is an “absolute disaster.”