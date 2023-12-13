Top News

“I will not abandon Ukraine”, reaffirms Biden with Zelensky | War in Ukraine

December 13, 2023
Matt Carlson

Volodymyr Zelensky went to Washington to tell Joe Biden and the US Congress that economic and military support for Ukraine to fight Russia should not be waved, but the maximum guaranteed, as the promised $60 billion package continues to await approval in Congress. 200 million taken from arms and equipment Shares of the Pentagon.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *