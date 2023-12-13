Energy conversion. COP28 ratifies agreement to move countries away from fossil fuels

. The endorsement of the document finalized by the United Arab Emirates prompted widespread applause among delegates to COP28.

Climate Change Conference Chairman Sultan Al Jaber later welcomed what he described as a “historic decision to accelerate climate action”.

“For the first time in a final agreement we have a formulation of fossil energy. We should be proud of this historic victory, and the UAE, my country, is proud of its role in getting us here. We leave Dubai. High.”he cried.

A fair, orderly and equitable transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in this critical decade, accelerating action with the aim of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, according to scientific recommendations". The text, negotiated by the United Arab Emirates, avoids the use of the word "eliminate," contested by the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Saudi Arabia, and replaces it with "replacement," opening a window to the expansion of fossil fuels.



Island states signal “concerns”.



Many country representatives hailed the agreement as a significant step forward. However, the Association of Climate Justice Advocates and Small Island States (AOSIS) says the text falls far short of what is needed and raises "concerns". "We find several gaps in this text that give us great concern. "We see references to science throughout the text, but we agree to take appropriate steps to act on what the science tells us we should do," AOSIS says. He adds. "We feel that the text does not provide the necessary balance to strengthen global action to reverse the course of climate change. It is incremental and not transformative," he points out.





“We basically took a step forward Current statusBut we really needed faster change,” said Anne Rasmussen, the representative of the Samoan Islands who chairs AOSIS.

Divestment of fossil fuels "inevitable" UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the agreement, which he says recognizes "for the first time" the need to abandon fossil fuels. "For the first time, it has recognized the need to abandon fossil fuels – after many years, the debate on this issue was blocked," Guterres wrote on the social network X. UN Secretary-General COP28 global agreement "clearly" reaffirms the imperative to limit global temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius, "requiring drastic reductions in global greenhouse gas emissions this decade," Guterres said. "Science tells us that it is impossible to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees without phasing out all fossil fuels within a time frame that is compliant with this limit. This fact is recognized by a growing and diverse coalition of countries," Guterres said. "The era of fossil fuels must end – it must end with justice and equity," he pleaded, adding that "the phase-out of fossil fuels is inevitable." "Let's hope it's not too late," he declared.





The UN Executive Secretary for Climate, Simon Steele, welcomed the results of COP28, but warned that commitments must be effectively implemented urgently and countries must deliver results. "All initiatives announced here in Dubai will be subject to in-depth analysis (…). This is the 'lifeline' for climate action, not the finish line. All governments and companies must now turn these commitments into concrete economic decisions. Without delay", in the closing speech of the 28th United Nations Conference on Climate Change Steele warned. In this sense, the official said, it is necessary to "advance the implementation of the Paris Agreement" and, at the beginning of 2025, countries must make new contributions at the national level. "Each of these commitments, in terms of financing, adaptation and mitigation, should bring us closer to a world with 1.5 degrees of temperature increase. Countries must prepare and submit the first biennial transparency reports by the end of next year," he warned.









The head of the European Commission also welcomed the deal as marking the "beginning of the post-fossil era". "The world supported the EU's objectives for 2030: tripling renewable energy and doubling energy efficiency," Ursula van der Leyen said.

👉 Double energy efficiency by 2030 Today’s agreement marks the beginning of the post-fossil era. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) December 13, 2023 The head of the European Commission also welcomed the deal as marking the “beginning of the post-fossil era”. “The world supported the EU’s objectives for 2030: tripling renewable energy and doubling energy efficiency,” Ursula van der Leyen said in a message shared on the X social network.









Representative of the Saudi delegation to the UN hailed the summit as a "tremendous success" and expressed his "gratitude" after the agreement.





The Arab Group expresses its gratitude for the great efforts of the President of the United Arab Emirates and his team," declared Albara Tawfiq, who heads the Arab Group on UN Climate Change.







US climate envoy John Kerry welcomed the agreement reached at COP28 in Dubai, saying it was "a reason for hope" in a world in conflict. "In a world shaken by the war in Ukraine and the Middle East and all these other challenges, I think everyone will be glad that there is a reason to be hopeful, to be grateful, to celebrate together," Kerry said.







French President Emmanuel Macron hailed the adopted deal as "an important step" that "agrees the world to a transition away from fossil fuels", while calling for an "acceleration" of the fight against climate change.







Agnes Pannier-Runacher, the French minister for energy transition, also hailed the agreement, which she considers a "victory for multilateralism and climate diplomacy". "The text calls for the first time to phase out fossil fuels in line with the 1.5°C objective," the French minister said. "This is the first time that all countries have come together on this issue," he highlighted. Pannier-Runacher praised the fact that "for the first time, the text repeatedly mentions the contribution of nuclear power in the fight against climate change." Brazil urged developed countries to lead the energy transition and provide "necessary mechanisms" to developing countries. "It is essential that developed countries take the lead in the transition to the end of fossil fuels," said Brazil's Environment Minister Marina Silva, and called for "developing countries to guarantee the necessary means."











