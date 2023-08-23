The Hague tribunal is set to try Russia in September over the Kiev-initiated case

A Ukraine, which appealed to the highest UN court shortly after the offensive by Russian forces, accuses Russia of misusing allegations of genocide in eastern Ukraine to justify its invasion and of plotting genocide by its neighbor.

In March 2022, ICJ judges urgently ordered Russia to cease its ongoing military operations in Ukraine.

In a statement released today, the Hague-based court said it would “hold public hearings on preliminary objections raised by the Russian Federation.”

Russia will present its objections on September 18, while Ukraine will develop its arguments the following day.

Two days later, 32 of Ukraine’s Western allies could intervene.

In June, the ICJ authorized 32 countries to intervene with Ukraine in the case.

However, the court rejected the US request.

Allies’ interventions are essentially central to the ICJ’s jurisdiction in this case, and a court ruling could take months or even years.

The second arguments will be held on September 25 and 27.

At the start of the war, Russia accused the UN of genocide by invading Ukraine to end what it said was genocide in the pro-Russian regions of eastern Ukraine. Kiev accused the convention of referencing it.

Moscow has already avoided hearings in a written statement saying the ICJ lacks jurisdiction in the case because Kiev’s claim falls outside the scope of the 1948 Genocide Convention.

The ICJ’s order urging Russia to stop its attack is only a preliminary decision, pending a decision on whether it falls within its jurisdiction.

After World War II, the UN The ICJ was created to resolve disputes between member states.

Its results are restrictive, but there is no way to enforce it.

Also Read: Over 200 Army Recruitment Centers in Ukraine Targeted by Searches