Norway in “national crisis” due to bad weather – Executive Digest

Southern Europe has had record-breaking hot days until two weeks ago, after July was the planet’s hottest month, with Norway in a state of “national crisis”. Bad weather has been wreaking havoc on the country (and neighboring Sweden, to a lesser extent) since the weekend.

On Wednesday night, Norwegian authorities announced that “thousands of people” had been evacuated from their homes in danger, many of them drowned by heavy rains and flooding caused by Storm Hans. In what the local press cited as “the worst flooding in 50 years,” evacuations are being carried out in some places using helicopters and specialists.

We are experiencing a crisis of national dimensions,” summed up Aud Hov, responsible for the Inland region, one of the most affected by floods, floods and landslides in southern Norway, which has already led to the cutting of parts or entire roads. , at least 115 roads.

Due to the effects of the storm, traffic is also disrupted as train lines and bus routes are suspended.

“We need the help of the entire community. Today we decide whether we win or lose,” Hov said.

“There are many displaced people”, hundreds, “many people have been affected and there has been great material damage,” warns the justice minister. “The situation is very difficult in much of the country,” warned Emilie Enger Mehl.

The Braskereidfoss hydroelectric station on the banks of the Gloma, the country’s largest river, was flooded when a valve failed. Electricity distributor Hufslund said generators stopped working early Wednesday morning.

Due to the flood damage, the plant was severely damaged and unable to operate. Already this afternoon, part of the dam serving the Braskereidfoss power plant collapsed further worsening the flooding.

Pictures posted on social media show the violence of the bad weather, with houses being swept away by the force of the water.

Norway floods: Water levels are still rising at Hønefoss – and evacuations are underway

