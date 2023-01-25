Get ready to pay more for the Samsung Galaxy S23 in Europe, Korea

Increasing component prices and inflation mean that Samsung may have to increase the prices of its high-end phones. A few days ago the company was disclosed It may not increase the prices of its phones with the Galaxy S23 series in the United States. However, it appears that it may increase the prices of its flagship phones in other parts of the world, including Australia, Europe and South Korea.

The Galaxy S23 will be nearly as expensive as the Galaxy S20 in Australia, Europe and Korea

According to the adult Roland Quandtthe Galaxy S23 Pricing will start at €959 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant in Spain. The Galaxy S23+ will start at €1,209 for 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra will start at €1,409. If this information is correct, the basic Galaxy S23 is €100 more expensive than the vanilla Galaxy S22. In the Benelux and Germany, where taxes are lower, the basic Galaxy S23 can be had for €949.

The primary alternative to Galaxy S23 + The 256GB Galaxy S22+ will cost €150 more. You’ll get double the base storage capacity with the upcoming phone. The base version of the Galaxy S22+ has 128GB of storage, while the Galaxy S23+ has at least 256GB of storage.

the Galaxy S23 Ultra It is 150 euros more expensive than Galaxy S22 Ultra. However, you do get double the base storage. The Galaxy S22 Ultra started at 128GB, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra has a minimum of 256GB of storage. There is a 1TB version of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, but there is no information on its pricing.

In Benelux and Germany, the base Galaxy S23 Ultra variant will retail for €1,399, while the basic Galaxy S23+ will cost €1,199. Here are the prices of the Galaxy S23 series for Spain, where taxes are higher:

Galaxy S23

8 GB + 128 GB: 959 euros

8 GB + 256 GB: 1019 euros

Galaxy S23 +

8 GB + 256 GB: 1,209 euros

8 GB + 512 GB: 1329 euros

Galaxy S23 Ultra

8 GB + 256 GB: 1409 euros

12 GB + 512 GB: 1589 euros

In Australia, the 128GB Galaxy S23 will carry a price tag of AU$1,350 (around $959), while the 256GB version could cost AU$1,450 (around $1,030). The 256GB version of the Galaxy S23+ will reportedly cost AU$1,650 (~$1,172), while the Galaxy S23 Ultra could be priced at AU$1,950 (~$1,385) for its base variant, At least according to an earlier leak. Also in South Korea, samsung It is increasing the prices of its high-end phones, starting with the Galaxy S23 series.

Here are the leaked prices of the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra in South Korea (via GaryeonHan):

Galaxy S23

8 GB + 128 GB: not available

8 GB + 256 GB: 1,155,000 KRW (~$937)

8 GB + 512 GB: 1,276,000 KRW (approximately $1,036 USD)

Galaxy S23 +

8 GB + 256 GB: 1,353,000 KRW (about $1,099)

8 GB + 512 GB: 1,474,000 KRW (about $1,199)

Galaxy S23 Ultra

8 GB + 256 GB: 1,599,400 KRW (approximately $1,299)

12GB + 512GB: 1,720,400 KRW (about $1,399)

samsungGalaxy S23

SamsungGalaxy S23 Plus