Germany is sending air defense systems and anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine

DAnd according to the Ukrainian portal Euromaidan Press, Germany's latest military aid package for Ukraine, which faces an invasion from Russia from February 2022, includes Skynex anti-aircraft missiles with explosives and IRIS-T SLM air defense systems, or Patriot missiles.

This support includes two TRML-4D radars, 30 drone detection systems [aeronaves não tripuladas] Ammunition of various calibers among other equipment.

The head of the German parliament's defense committee on Tuesday urged the government to provide Ukraine with Taurus air-launched cruise missiles, but these were not included in the latest aid package.

Euromaidan Press further pointed out that these types of missiles are crucial for Ukrainian forces to intensify their attacks on Russian rear positions in Russian-occupied territory in Ukraine as Russian airstrikes on Ukraine escalate.

By the end of the year, the German government had already announced the delivery of three Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft systems with spare parts and ammunition.

By 2023, Germany's arms exports will reach a record $13.35 billion (€12.19 billion at current exchange rates). Ukraine was the main recipient of arms from Germany, totaling $4.82 billion (€4.4 billion).

The military offensive launched by Russia in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 has caused the worst refugee crisis in Europe since World War II (1939-1945), according to the latest UN data.

