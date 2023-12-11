€750,000 ring missing from luxury hotel found in vacuum cleaner

UA diamond ring worth around €750,000 has been reported missing from the Ritz Paris hotel in the French capital. The complaint was filed by the owner A Malaysian company managerFriday, and the item was discovered this Sunday… inside a vacuum cleaner.

According to a French newspaper Le Parisiengirl Arrived in Paris on Thursday and stayed at a luxury hotel. Next morning, go out for walking and shopping and return at 11:30 [10h30 em Lisboa] He noticed that the ring was missing.

After reporting it to the authorities, the Paris police began investigating the case, but Th The state prosecutor’s office agreed that it could intervene “if a robbery is suspected by a high-ranking robber.”.

However, three days after the alleged robbery, The Got a diamond ring “Thanks to the diligent search work of the security agencies” Inside a vacuum cleaner bagHotel management confirmed to Le Parisien.

“Our client is very pleased with this news. We would like to thank the staff at the Ritz Paris who have been involved in this search and work every day with integrity and professionalism,” the hotel added.

Despite missing his destination, the Malaysian tourist left Paris on Saturday and flew to London, England. According to Le Parisien, he must return to the French capital to retrieve the ring, which is in police possession.

Also read: Vieira da Silva’s ‘construction’ sold in Paris for €245k