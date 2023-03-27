Drake Misses Lollapalooza Brazil, he was partying with 50 Cent the night before

Drake
Refund Lollapalooza Brazil in ‘Tix
… Misses Show After Partyin’ with 50 Cent
3/27/2023
Drake He missed the Brazilian Lollapalooza tournament set Sunday night – less than 24 hours after he was partying in Miami with 50 cents the night before.
The two stars linked up inside Booby Trap On the River, which would have been a huge occasion…if thousands of fans weren’t expecting him to take to the stage in Brazil to cap off performances from RosaliaAnd Tove LoAnd Armin Van Buren and more.
Drake was quickly replaced by skrillex On the bill, which, as you’d expect, didn’t sit well with some fans.
DRAKE SUPPLIED LINER TOP LINER AT LOLLAPALOOZA BRAZIL SO HE COULD GO TO THE CLUB IN MIAMI FOR 50 CENTS.
Gringos in the dreaded latin america. I hate you all.
– 🇪🇨SONGMESS🇪🇨 (Songmess) March 26, 2023
The festival issued an official statement… explaining that Drake didn’t have all the tools necessary to highlight his performance and offered ticket holders on day three a chance at a refund.
A translated statement on the festival’s social media reads: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Drake is without members of his sound and production team, which is essential to the realization of the Lollapalooza show in São Paulo. Drake was excited to perform for his fans in Brazil. Unfortunately, this is out of his reach.” His will. Sorry.”
drake f 21 brutal We are About to go on tour Newest this year…but so far, Brazilian fans are SOL because the dates only made it to North America!!!
