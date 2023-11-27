Donald Trump criticizes hostage exchange deal that excludes Americans

Former US President Donald Trump criticized the prisoner exchange deal on Sunday, saying US citizens were not among the first of about 50 people freed by Hamas since Friday.

“AHas anyone noticed that Hamas has returned people from other countries, but has not returned any American hostages yet?” asked the president of “Truth Social” on his own social network.

For Trump, this equates to US President Joe Biden’s “lack of leadership” and “lack of respect” for America.

“This is a very sad and dark time in America,” he insisted.

240 people were taken hostage by Hamas on October 7, but around 50 have been released since Friday, as part of a deal between the Palestinian Islamic Movement and Israel, which in return freed nearly 100 Palestinian prisoners, including women and children.

The current deal lasts until at least Monday, when Hamas will release 50 people.

Israel, for its part, promises to release three Palestinian prisoners for every hostage taken. The deal offers to extend the ceasefire by one day in exchange for ten more hostages from the Islamic group.