D. in Rome. Discover Américo Aguiar Church – Community

When a priest is created a cardinal, he is always given the title of a church in the diocese of Rome. D. Americo Aguiar read the Basilica of St. Anthony of Padua in Merulana, a stone’s throw from the Cathedral of St. John Lateran.

It is a relatively recent church, the construction of which was completed in 1888 (the previous convent, from the 15th century, of the Friars Minor of San Francisco, was demolished to create a monument to Victorio Emanuele II), but it is very important. Believers in that part of the city. In 1931, Pope Pius XI elevated it to a minor basilica.

For 50 years, the church has been led by Portuguese-speaking cardinals (Patriarch of Lisbon D. Antonio Ribeiro from 1973 to 1998 and Archbishop of São Paulo D. Claudio Hummes from 2001 to 2022). Although the church is called Santo Antonio de Padua, the rector admits there is a strong connection with Lisbon.

Indeed, when he ascribes this church to him, Pope D. Jokingly told Americo: “Some say it’s from Padua, others from Lisbon, understand each other”.

“In fact, this is the second Portuguese cardinal to take ownership of this church, which means there is a strong call to Lisbon,” he said. Chief Minister Rector Free Juan Aldana was very surprised to learn that the cardinal who heads his church is the organizer of World Youth Day.

“It is a great joy for us, a person who has contact with young people as the leader of our Church. We were very happy”, said the Franciscan friar, emphasizing that D. Americo Aguiar will be welcomed with open arms.

The date for D. Americo Aguiar’s first Mass in this church in Rome has not yet been set… but it should take place after his inauguration as Bishop of Setúbal.