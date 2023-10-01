Death toll in Spain nightclub fire rises to 7

In update

At least seven people have died after a fire broke out at a nightclub in Atalayas, Murcia, Spain. The deaths were confirmed by the emergency services, according to the Murcia municipality on X (formerly Twitter). Earlier, authorities confirmed six people died in the fire that started at the nightlife establishment but spread to two more in the area, which is home to several bars and clubs. At least two others are missing, according to El Bais.

🔴 Update Emergency services have raised the death toll from a fire at the Teater nightclub in Atalays. Conservation of the area continues. https://t.co/6P2ytKtHBj — Ayuntamiento de Murcia (@AytoMurcia) October 1, 2023

The alarm for the fire was given at six in the morning – an hour less than in Lisbon – according to the world. Four more injuries were reported due to smoke inhalation, and emergency services admit there may be more bodies inside the building of popular nightspot Teeter nightclub on the outskirts of Murcia.

The injured are two women aged 22 and 25 and two men aged 41 and 45.

When the alert was issued, officers searched for a group of eight friends celebrating a birthday on the top floor of Dieter’s nightclub, whose whereabouts were unknown.

Municipal Security and Emergency Council, Fulgencio Perona, coordinates the device with emergency services. The martyrs have been shifted to hospitals and firefighters are still working to clarify the number of missing persons. pic.twitter.com/2pSaSAUG4V — Ayuntamiento de Murcia (@AytoMurcia) October 1, 2023

A number of ambulances were mobilized to the scene and work continues to locate the missing people inside the club’s facilities. The fire is now believed to be out, and according to the latest reports, two other clubs have been affected in addition to Teeter, Golden and Fonda. The Spanish press reported that the flames may have started on the roof of the Teater nightclub, and that police officers were already on site to determine the origin of the fire.

Murcia’s mayor, Jose Ballesta, told reporters that most of the people in the affected club were able to get out on their own.

The Municipality of Murcia has already provided facilities with psychological support units to families and friends affected by the fire.

The mayor of Murcia has ordered three days of official mourning in the city of Murcia in memory of the victims.