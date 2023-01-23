Culver’s restaurants switched from Pepsi to Coca-Cola, upsetting fans

Colfer, W.; Midwest series Known for its buttery burgers and frozen custard, it recently announced it was switching from Pepsi to Coca-Cola, upsetting many of its longtime fans.

The franchise broke the news last Wednesday, telling the media that a transition is underway and will take some time for its nearly 900 restaurants spread across 26 states, FOX reported 6.

Parting ways with Pepsi meant that restaurants would not serve their signature drinks as well Mountain Dew, Sierra MistTropicana drinks.

It’s still not clear what Coca-Cola products will be offered, but the company owns Spire, Fanta, and Minute Maid, as well as several variations of the drinks of the same name.

One Twitter user He wrote that the news of the switch “ruined my entire day”.

In response to the tweet, the company confirmed the transition, but said that many of Culver’s Signature Root Beer, Diet Root Beer, and Dr. Pepper and fresh tea, both sweetened and unsweetened, will still be available.”

Another Twitter user wrote to Culver’s: “I had my last @culvers today. When you’re back at @pepsi, I’ll be back.”

Another Twitter user wrote in response to a post about loyalty that the company’s decision to dump Pepsi products “got me thinking.”

A Facebook user posted a comment on the company’s homepage, saying they would no longer go to Culver’s because they would now serve Coke products like the restaurants they avoided.

“Now you will be like them,” she wrote. “Sorry about the decision. You had the best Pepsi on tap. Now I have to find another restaurant that has Pepsi.”

