Chris Evans jokingly asks Jeremy Renner if anyone has checked the snow after the accident – Deadline

Chris Evans pump him The Avengers Co-star Jeremy Renner As he continues his recovery from a life-threatening snowfall accident.

the hook The star shared a health update with his fans on social media showing him during his rehab session where he said, “I want to thank everyone for their messages and thoughtfulness. Lots of love and appreciation to all of you. These 30 broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like go deep.” Love and bonding with family and friends.”

I would like to thank everyone for their messages and thoughts. Much love and appreciation to all of you. These 30 broken bones will mend and grow stronger, just as love and bonding with family and friends deepen. pic.twitter.com/kzj2CLYdXA – Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 21, 2023

Shortly after Renner became involved, Evans joked with him adding on Twitter, “This is solid company. Has anyone checked out Snowy Cat??? Sending lots of love.”

Renner saw the tweet and gave an update on Snowcat writing, “I love you bro…. I checked on Snowcat, she needs fuel.”

Renner I had an accident on January 1st while shoveling snow He had to be airlifted to hospital after suffering “blunt force trauma to the chest and bone injuries”. The actor was hospitalized in critical condition and underwent surgery.

Days after surgery, Renner He appeared again on social media Thanks everyone for their good wishes. Authorities gave an account of the incident saying, “Based on the investigation, at this point Mr. Renner was run over by PistonBully.” “

By January 16th He informs Renner that he has returned home continue his recovery.