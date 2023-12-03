COP28 leader defends end of fossil fuels after controversial words | Global warming

The president of the COP28 climate summit said this Sunday Fossil fuels Controversial statements questioning the science and the 1.5ºC reduction target should be phased out and phased out. Global warming.

A spokesperson for the United Nations Conference questioned EFE Climate change (COP28) Sultan Al Jaber of the United Arab Emirates, the host country of the summit Climate From Thursday, he said “Achieving 1.5 ºC means taking action in a series of areas and sectors” and that “the progressive reduction and phase-out of fossil fuels is inevitable. The head of the COP makes it clear that 1.5 ºC must not be reached”.

“We don’t know what this article reveals. There is nothing new or newsworthy in it,” a spokesman for Al-Jaber’s statements revealed this Sunday in a British press release, adding, “This story is nothing. The president’s clear and transparent and supported by the solid achievements of the COP president and his team.” Another attempt to undermine the agenda.”

The report was published by a British newspaper this Sunday Guardian and by the Climate Reporting Center, in an event no later than November 21st reality In a tense debate with former Irish President and former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Mary Robinson, organized by the "She Changes Climate" initiative.







Sultan later considered the exit from fossil fuels inevitable, but warned that too rapid a transition to limit global warming to 1.5ºC would lead the world to the “Cave Age” and called for pragmatism on the matter.

In the debate, Mary Robinson, president of the independent group Oz Sapios (Senior Leaders, Peace Activists and Human Rights Defenders), challenged Al Jaber as president of the COP and head of state oil company Adnoc. Ditch fossil fuels “more reliably.”

Responding to this, Al Jaber said: “I agreed to come to this meeting for a sober and mature dialogue. I did not join any kind of alarmist discussion. There is no science or any scenario for phasing out fuel fossils. What will be achieved?” [a meta assumida no Acordo de Paris de] 1.5°C”.

As stated therein GuardianThe former Irish politician continued to challenge the COP chairman, saying he had read that state-owned Adnaq was investing heavily in fossil fuels in the future, to which Al Jaber replied: “Please help me, show me a map for a grid – unless you want to take the world back to caves, a sustainable society.” -From fossil fuels that enable economic growth.

At the same time, Sultan doubted whether the accusations could help solve the climate problem or help polarize and divide what he said was already happening in the world: "Show me the solutions. Stop pointing fingers. Stop with it".







Al Jaber’s appointment as president of COP28 was heavily criticized and hundreds of civil society organizations called for his resignation as managing director of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc).

In its September report, the International Energy Agency (IEA) estimated that fossil fuel production would need to decline by 83% between 2022 and 2050. Carbon neutral.

At the heart of criticism of Sultan’s statements is the difference between reducing and eliminating fossil fuels to achieve the goal of reducing global warming.

In this regard, at the beginning of COP28, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, said that “the science is clear and the 1.5ºC threshold is only possible if we stop burning all fossil fuels”. It is not about cutting back or downsizing, but highlights a “gradual phase-out, with a clear timeline.”

Quoted GuardianPhil Hare, executive director of the non-governmental organization (NGO) Climate Analytics, opined that the debate between Al Jaber and Mary Robinson was “extraordinary, revealing, disturbing and contradictory”, adding that sending the world back to the cave age is a continuing image of the fossil industry and that it is “on the brink of climate change denial”. “There is

Adaptation strategies and will be discussed at the climate summit that started in Dubai on Thursday mitigationTake the stock of financial aid and eight years of climate action, which the UN says is going in the opposite direction.