COP28 leader defends end of fossil fuels after controversial words | Global warming

December 4, 2023
Matt Carlson

The president of the COP28 climate summit said this Sunday Fossil fuels Controversial statements questioning the science and the 1.5ºC reduction target should be phased out and phased out. Global warming.

