Granblue Fantasy: Versus Rising has been announced for PS5, PS4 and PC

publisher Cygames and developer The arc system works announce Granblue Fantasy: Ascension Versus to Playstation 5And Playstation 4And PC (Steam) in Granblue Fantasy Fez 2022 – 2023. It will be launched in 2023 around the world.

Get the first details below.

■ about

This 2D fighting game is based on the hit mobile phone RPG From Cygames was an ambitious title that aimed to push the boundaries of the genre.

Since 2020, events and tournaments have been held all over the world with the loving support of players and fans alike.

And now … the next version of Granblue Fantasy: VersusRevamped with all-new features, it comes with: Granblue Fantasy: Ascension Versus.

■ New mechanic: ultimate skills

A stronger version of Plus Skills.

Briefly slows an opponent’s movement, enabling new ways to direct combos and punishing openings or hardcore attacks.

That’s not all! More new mechanics will be revealed soon!

■ New characters and stages

In addition to the original cast of 24 characters, more playable characters will be joining the roster! For whom could this stage be?

■ new content story

Enjoy a simplified version of the RPG mode in the all-new Story Mode, including all chapters from the first Granblue Fantasy: Versus!

An original story featuring new characters has been prepared.

■ Online features

Network code rollback: Confirmed.

Via play: Confirmed.

■ to improved graphics

In-game shaders and post-processing effects have been improved to replicate the iconic art style Granblue Fantasy.

■ New online lobby: The Island

Run, jump, play and explore in the new online lobby island! There’s more than just battles in store!

■ Grand Bruise Legends

Take a break from fighting and discover new ways to play multiplayer Multiplayer.

Royale Rise – Race to the finish while avoiding obstacles and using items to take out other players in this flip mode battle royale!

– Race to the finish while avoiding obstacles and using items to take out other players in this flip mode battle royale! Gold Brick Chunky – Find gold bricks and take them to your team’s inventory within the time limit. Just like in Skybound Sprint, you may need to play dirty to win!

Go head-to-head against others in various team-based battle royale games and mini-games!