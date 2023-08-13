At least seven people were killed in Russian bombings in Kherson

In Siroka Balka, five people died: A man, a couple, their 23-day-old daughter and another 12-year-old son.

As a result of the blasts, a 12-year-old child was seriously injured and taken to hospital, where he eventually died.









“A Whole Family Died in Siroka Palka”Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs lamented.



In the neighboring city of Stanislaus, two people were killed in the blasts, according to Ukrainian officials.

“Terrorists will never stop deliberately killing civilians. (…) They should be stopped by force,”, Ukrainian Interior Minister, Ihor Klymenko accused, by telegraph.

Ukraine’s military recaptured the western part of the Kherson region from Russian occupation in November last year. However, Kremlin forces continue to shell the recaptured zone.

According to Ukrainian officials, 500 children have been killed and 1,100 injured since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.







Meanwhile, in Russia, the Defense Ministry announced on Sunday that it had shot down two Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod region and another over the Kursk region.