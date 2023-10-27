At 40, they refuse to leave the nest. Mother sued them and won Italy

Aged 40 and 42, the two children of a mother from Pavia, in the Italian region of Lombardy, refuse to grow wings and seek an independent life for the 75-year-old woman.

The unidentified mother tried to push them out of the nest, and when these efforts failed, she convinced them to contribute to household expenses. But neither of them is willing to do that. So the mother sought the help of the court and found it.

Judge Simona Caterbi was cited by the Italian company ANSAThe sentence highlighted that “initially the remainder in the property may have been considered reasonable” but it “does not seem reasonable today as it is based on the maintenance obligation of the mother”, taking into account the fact that “both the defendants are over 40 years of age.”

Also, they both have jobs, but they display “challenging attitudes” towards their mother and are unwilling to contribute to the family either financially or through work.

The duo now have until December 18 to relinquish their mother’s property and have been ordered to “release and return all belongings and belongings”.

Italian magazines remember fashion Pomposioni (big children, a term first used by an Italian politician in 2007), who refuse to leave their parents’ home, and the average age to find their own home is around 35 years old. By that age, according to data from 2022, 70% of children remain at home with their parents, with more boys (72.6%) than girls (66%). Guardian.

In Portugal, according to Eurostat, children leave their parents’ home, on average, at the age of 29.7, earlier than in Italy, but still higher than the European average, set at 26 in 2022. ,4 years.