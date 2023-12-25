Alexei Navalny reappears. Putin's opponent was taken to the Arctic Wolf Prison, one of Russia's toughest prisons.

Navalny was taken to the IK-3 prison in the Karp region of the Yamal-Nenets region, about 1,900 kilometers northeast of Moscow.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been jailed in a prison colony near the Ural Mountains in the Arctic three weeks after his disappearance, his supporters said on social network X this Monday.

“We found Navalny. He is in Prison Colony No. 3 in Corp City,” said X (formerly Twitter) spokeswoman Kira Yarmich, who indicated that Navalny was “doing well” and that his lawyer had met with him on Monday.

Kira Yarmish said Navalny was taken to the IK-3 prison in the Karp region of the Yamal-Nenets region, about 1,900 kilometers northeast of Moscow. ReutersEstablished in 1960, the prison is known as the “Polar Wolf” and is considered one of the toughest prisons in Russia.

“Many thanks to our supporters, activists, journalists and media organizations who are concerned about Alexei's fate and never tire of writing about the situation,” said Navalny's lawyer Ivan Zhdanov. The opponent of Vladimir Putin has been missing since December 6 when he was due to be transferred to a “special regime” prison.