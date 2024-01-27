Administrator of the institution of the Catholic Church for forgery of documents

The provider of Pamphilhosa da Serra's Misericordia since 2000, Antonio Sergio Martínez, was convicted by the courts in 2017 for the practice of falsifying documents, however, he continues to administer that institution of the Catholic Church to this day. Now, he has been re-indicted in a case related to the death of a Santa Casa employee. The court has already ordered the company's accounts to be frozen pending a final verdict.

The Judicial Court of Coimbra has ordered the confiscation of 130 thousand euros in the bank accounts of Santa Casa da Misericordia da Pampilhosa da Serra, following a conviction in a trial involving the death of a 28-year-old worker. Compensation should be paid to the mother of the deceased. The company's ombudsman, António Sérgio Martins, was convicted in the same process, having already been tried and convicted in 2017 for forging documents that depended on Catholics from 2000 to the present day. Church. This year he ran for the presidency of the União das Misericórdias Portuguesas (UMP), but lost the election. Meanwhile, Santa Casa appealed the employee's death case to the Supreme Court (STJ), but since the outcome is devolution, the compensation has already been seized until the final judgment is final.

Violation of construction rules aggravated by the death of a person is a felony.

