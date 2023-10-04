A judge in the Trump trial issued a scathing order after a social media post about a Justice Department employee

A New York judge imposed this Tuesday, A Limited gag order in Donald Trump investigation for fraud, after the former president made a disparaging comment about a judicial employee.

Interrupting a long day of testimony, Judge Arthur Engoren issued an order that applies to all parties involved in the case and concerns. Verbal assault on court staff.

The order came after Trump posted a critical comment on social media about Alison Greenfield, Engoron’s top legal aide.

The post included a photo of Greenfield posing for a photo with Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer at a public event.

Without naming Trump, Encoron said a defendant in the suit “posted a derogatory, abusive and personally identifying message on a social media account” about a member of his team.

“Personal attacks on my team members are unacceptable, inappropriate and intolerable”He insisted.

Trump — who wrote that working with a Greenfield judge in a courtroom would be embarrassing — has already deleted the post that Engoran ordered removed.

Trump, the 2024 Republican presidential nominee, has repeatedly called the case and investigation a political attack on New York’s Democratic Attorney General Letitia James.

As Trump appeared in the hearing for a second straight day, a member of the James team questioned an accountant in an effort to prove that Trump and others at his company had full control over the preparation of misleading and false financial statements at the center of the legal action.

On Monday, Engoron suggested that testimony about Trump’s 2011 financial statements may be outside the statute of limitations applicable to the lawsuit, which alleges that Trump and his company repeatedly lied about his assets in reports of financial contributions to banks, insurance companies and banks. Others.

The relevant statute of limitations excludes claims related to activities prior to 2014, and Trump’s legal team has argued that the time limit undermines most of the case.

Engoron said, this Tuesday, that “Statutes of Limitations Bar Claims, Not Evidence” and it tends to give considerable leeway to both parties in relating old evidence to the claims of the case, at an early stage of the trial.

“This hearing is not an opportunity to re-litigate what I have already decided”, Engoron stressed.

Last week, Engron ruled that all complaints were admissible under the statute of limitations. The trial is expected to last until December.