A judge acquitted Trump of his conviction

Judge Juan M. Merson’s decision — days before Trump debates Joe Biden this Thursday in the U.S. presidential election — empowers the Republican nominee to re-attack his former lawyer Michael Cohen, porn actress Stami Daniels and other witnesses.

A gag order placed on Donald Trump in the case of porn actress Stormy Daniels was reversed by a judge today, allowing the former US president to publicly comment on witnesses and jurors.

Judge Juan M. Merson’s decision — days before Trump debates Joe Biden this Thursday in the U.S. presidential election — empowers the Republican nominee to re-attack his former lawyer Michael Cohen, porn actress Stami Daniels and other witnesses.

Trump was found guilty on May 30 of falsifying records to cover up a possible sex scandal, becoming the first former US president to be convicted of a felony.

His lawyers urged Mercen to lift the gag order entirely, arguing that there was nothing to justify continued restrictions on Trump’s rights after the trial.

The Republican politician said the gag order prevented him from defending himself because Cohen and Daniels continued to taunt him.

The Manhattan, New York, district attorney’s office asked Mercen to bar comments from jurors, court staff and the prosecution team until Trump’s sentencing on July 11.

However, he said last week that he was fine with Trump commenting on witnesses now that the trial is over, while opposing lifting the ban on comments about the jury.

The Republican politician denies Trump was convicted of falsifying 34 business records stemming from what prosecutors say was an attempt to cover up secret payments to Daniels shortly before the 2016 presidential election.