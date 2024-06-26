Top News

In Saipan, Julian Assange executed a judicial deal that restored his freedom Julian Assange

June 26, 2024
Matt Carlson

Founder WikiLeaksJulian Assange pleaded guilty early Wednesday morning (Portuguese time) in federal court on the island of Saipan in the Northern Mariana Islands archipelago to charges of violating the US Espionage Act and struck a deal. It will give him back his freedom.

